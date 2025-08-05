Back in May, indie pop singer Samia released her third studio album, Bloodless to critical acclaim. And while “Bovine Excision” and “Lizard” have garnered plenty of attention for the album, her latest release looks back to her 2020 debut The Baby and her viral 2023 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert.

“Pool” is the opening track from The Baby, but made or a moving finale to her Tiny Desk set — so moving, that fans have made that version of the song go viral all over again on TikTok. In thanks for their support, the singer has released an official, “Stripped” rendition of “Pool.”

The TikTok trend for the song is based around the lyric“ How long do I have left with my dog / ’til I start forgetting shit? / How long ’til we’re rich / And then we’re not, and then we’re rich? / How much longer ’til I’m taller? / How much longer ’til it’s midnight? / How much longer ’til the mornin’? / Are my legs gonna last? / Is it too much to ask?” Fans have used the song as backing music for everything from their existential breakdowns (fitting) to their daily fit checks (unhinged). All of it has only served to help raise awareness of the Tiny Desk set and bring more awareness to a rising star.

Listen to Samia’s “Pool (Stripped)” above.