Indie-pop stalwart Samia is back with her first new music this year just in time for Valentine’s Day. To follow last year’s Scout EP, she’s sharing two heartfelt covers; one is a rendition of the Eagles’ piano ballad “Desperado” and the other is an acoustic version of “Born On A Train” by Magnetic Fields, along with a chaotic remix of the latter. The tracks are vulnerable and patient in Samia’s hands, fitting perfectly into her discography as if she wrote them.

“These two songs feel like a conversation; they’re almost two totally opposite perspectives,” Samia said about these songs. “I definitely relate more to the sentiment of ‘Desperado’ but wanted to give a voice to both sides. ‘Born on a Train’ is one of my favorite songs ever and my friend Ned soundchecks with it every night on our tour so we always end up singing it together. Two other members of my band, Sam and Boone, played on the tracks and Caleb’s production is so honest and intimate; these songs feel special because I worked on them with my friends!!”

Listen to the covers of “Desperado” and “Born On A Train” (as well as the “Anxiety Version” of the latter) above. Samia is currently on tour; find her remaining shows below.

02/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02/15 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

02/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

02/18 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s

02/19 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company

02/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

02/23 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/24 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

06/10 — New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball