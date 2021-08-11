Ambient-pop player Samia recently released the digital edition of her EP, Scout, and ahead of its physical release this Friday, she’s shared a reimagining of When In Rome’s 1988 new wave favorite “The Promise” featuring genre-surfing San Diego performer Jelani Aryeh. In the accompanying video, the pair share what looks like a very idyllic day in Los Angeles (both Malibu and Silver Lake neighborhoods make cameos). As they hang by the ocean and walk around the Silver Lake reservoir, their version of “I Promise” is the perfect kiss-off to summer.

“I’ve always loved ‘The Promise,'” Samia shared in a release. “I love how dramatic it is. [I] was gonna do a theatrical piano cover but took it to my friend Boone and we thought it would be fun to try and replicate the original as accurately as possible.” She continues, “It shares a common sentiment with the rest of the EP, and it was a perfect opportunity to beg my new favorite artist, Jelani Aryeh, to sing with me. We met up in Malibu for the first time and spent the day filming each other jumping around and driving PCH listening to Wolf Alice!! It was perfect.”

Check out “The Promise” above. The digital version of Scout is out 7/23 via Grand Jury. Grab the physical release on 8/13 here.