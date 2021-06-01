Samia put herself on the music world’s radar in 2020 with her debut album The Baby. Now, she’s back with more new music: Samia shared a video for “Show Up” today, which is the first look at her upcoming EP Scout. That project is set for release on July 23.

“Show Up” is a midtempo pop anthem that’s underscored by expansive shoegaze guitars in the chorus. The video is a fun watch as well, as Samia sings the sing in a corner of a room lit up by various projections and lights.

Samia compares the upcoming EP to The Baby, saying, “It feels like a part two — it’s The Baby‘s slightly older sister letting her know that everything is gonna be alright.”

In an Indie Mixtape 2020 Q&A from last year, the four words Samia chose to describe her music were “Apologetically yodeling my feelings.” She also said of how she wants her music to be remembered, “I hope it still feels like a conversation. I hope anyone who’s listening feels they’re being heard in some way.”

Watch the “Show Up” video above and find the Scout art and tracklist below. She also has some tour dates set for this fall, so find those below as well.

1. “As You Are”

2. “Show Up”

3. “Elephant”

4. “The Promise” Feat. Jelani Aryeh

09/06 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

09/07 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

09/09 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

09/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

09/11 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *

09/14 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

09/16 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

09/17 — Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater *

09/18 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

09/19 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre *

09/22 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

09/24 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas #

09/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

09/26 — Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar #

09/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi #

09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

10/01 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

10/02 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

10/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe #

10/05 — Washington DC @ Songbyrd #

10/07 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement #

10/08 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement #

* with Sylvan Esso

# with Savannah Conley

Scout is out 7/23 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.