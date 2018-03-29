Getty Image

Listen To This Eddie is a weekly column that examines the important people and events in the classic rock canon and how they continue to impact the world of popular music.

“They will never forget you ’til somebody new comes along.” — The Eagles, “New Kid in Town”

Back around November 2016, Don Henley confirmed what everyone already assumed was true about his world-famous band. The Eagles, lords of 1970’s FM rock, who rode that “Peaceful Easy Feeling” to massive amounts of fame and fortune, were no more. “I don’t see how we could go out and play without the guy who started the band,” he told the Washington Post. “It would just seem like greed or something… It would seem like a desperate thing.”

Glenn Frey, the “guy who started the band,” had been dead for 11 months already when Henley publicly stated the obvious. The Detroit-born singer had been battling a stomach illness for a while just after the end of the band’s massive History Of The Eagles tour in 2015. He went into the hospital for treatment after a holiday in Hawaii, contracted pneumonia, was put into a medically induced coma, and never regained consciousness. He was 67 years old.

About a couple of months after Frey’s death, Henley, guitarists Bernie Leadon and Joe Walsh, and bassist Timothy B. Schmit were joined by Jackson Browne onstage at the Grammy’s to give a tender salute to their friend, performing his signature song “Take It Easy.” It was a tasteful tribute and seemed like an appropriate way to close the book on the Eagles. Then, last year, Henley decided to take another peek under the covers.