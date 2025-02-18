Samia‘s much-anticipated new album, Bloodless, comes out on April 25. But before then, she’s shared a catchy-yet-disquieting new single, “Lizard,” which follows the similarly animal-themed “Bovine Excision.”
“It’s painful to stay present, to exist as a real, flesh-and-blood person at a party, after existing comfortably as a myth or a memory,” Samia said in a statement. “And it was even more painful to try not to ruin a party I’d already ruined.”
You can listen to “Lizard” above. Samia also announced the dates for her North American tour with Raffaella, which are listed below along with her previously shared European dates.
Samia’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Bloodless Tour
04/25 – Brighton, UK – Resident
04/26 – Bristol, UK – Rough Trade
04/28 – Liverpool, UK – Rough Trade
04/29 – Leeds, UK – Jumbo
04/30 – Nottingham, UK – Rough Trade
05/01 – London, UK – Rough Trade East (Matinee Show)
05/01 – London, UK – Rough Trade East
05/20 – Portland, ME – Portland House Of Music
05/21 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues *
05/22 – Northampton, MA – Academy Of Music *
05/24 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House *
05/25 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD *
05/26 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground *
05/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts *
05/30 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel *+
05/31 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *
06/03 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *
06/05 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall *
06/06 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *
06/07 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman *
* with Raffaella
+ with Hank Heaven
Bloodless is out 4/25 via Grand Jury Music. Find more information here.