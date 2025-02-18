Samia‘s much-anticipated new album, Bloodless, comes out on April 25. But before then, she’s shared a catchy-yet-disquieting new single, “Lizard,” which follows the similarly animal-themed “Bovine Excision.”

“It’s painful to stay present, to exist as a real, flesh-and-blood person at a party, after existing comfortably as a myth or a memory,” Samia said in a statement. “And it was even more painful to try not to ruin a party I’d already ruined.”

You can listen to “Lizard” above. Samia also announced the dates for her North American tour with Raffaella, which are listed below along with her previously shared European dates.