Following the release of 2023’s Honey, Samia toured with Boygenius and Bleachers and appeared on Paul Mescal’s All Of Us Strangers playlist, alongside other indie favorites like The National and Mitski. Now she’s back with a new album, Bloodless, and its first single, “Bovine Excision.”

Bloodless, which was made with co-producers Caleb Wright and Jake Luppen as well as songwriters Christian Lee Hutson (an I Think You Should Leave favorite) and Raffaela, was inspired by unsolved mysteries. “I noticed a pattern in my life of wanting to live up to the person I became in someone’s head; you become a lot bigger with distance,” Samia explained.

As for “Bovine Excision,” Samia says she was “drawn to the phenomenon of bloodless cattle mutilation as a metaphor for self-extraction — this clinical pursuit of emptiness. The song begins sparse before tumbling into a cathartic release as she feels “drained, drained bloodless.” It’s effectively haunting.

You can watch the Sarah Ritter-directed video above.