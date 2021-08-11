Santana and Rob Thomas’ 1999 single “Smooth” was one of the biggest hits of both the ’90s and ’00s and remains emblematic of the era today. Now, over 20 years later, Carlos Santana and the Matchbox Twenty leader are reuniting for a new song, “Move.”

The song is set to be released as a single on August 18 and comes from Santana’s new album Blessings And Miracles, which is set for release on October 15.

Santana delightfully says of the song, “‘Move’ came about was very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened. It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself — you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”

Move’ came about very much like how Smooth happened, It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I knew I had to record it with @ThisIsRobThomas. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself. Together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous. pic.twitter.com/eqS2OjCC6p — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) August 11, 2021

Press materials describe the track, “Santana’s vibrant opening guitar licks set things ablaze, and then we’re off on a grinding, grooving, swaggering, swaying, and altogether breathtaking mix of pop and Latin rock with sure-fire hooks for days. Thomas is dynamic, sensual, and utterly magnetic, and he’s ably backed by the punchy vocal talents of American Authors (especially the band’s Zac Barnett, who takes the lead spot in the second verse). Santana matches these supreme performances as only he can, with scintillating solos that explode with tectonic force. A lively horn section hits from all sides, and the song is highlighted by a hyper-drive chorus that defies inertia.”

Revisit “Smooth” below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.