The awesome hardcore band Scowl has released a few songs from their upcoming album, Are We All Angels. “Not Hell, Not Heaven” showed off their radio-ready hooks; “Special” slowed things down while keeping up the intensity; and now there’s “B.A.B.E.” (which stands for “Burned At Both Ends”). It’s Scowl at their best: melodic enough to get stuck in your head, but with frequent, cathartic screaming from singer Kat Moss.

Scowl described “B.A.B.E.” as “another explosion of emotions stemming from both overwhelm and excitement. We felt that the song’s punchy nature and quick switches from melody to scrapping angst resembles a mature version of ‘Shot Down’ from our Psychic Dance Routine EP. Lyrically ‘B.A.B.E’ dives into our vitriol for the extreme circumstances we as a band subject ourselves too in order to live our dreams.”

While recording Are We All Angels, the Santa Cruz-based band were inspired by everyone from punk favorites Negative Approach, Bad Brains, and Hole to unexpected sources like Billie Eilish, Radiohead, and Julien Baker. “The majority of us were really not proficient musicians when this band started,” Moss said. “It was very Germs-esque in that way, like baby’s first hardcore band, which is awesome. But now, we still might not know what we’re doing, but we have a better idea of what we want to do.”

Watch the “B.A.B.E.” video above.

Are We All Angels is out 4/4 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.