Hook-filled hardcore band Scowl have announced their first album since signing with Dead Oceans, the home of Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, and Japanese Breakfast. Are We All Angels (out April 4th) is described as grappling with the group’s “newfound place in the hardcore scene, a community that has both embraced the band and made them something of a lightning rod over the past few years.” (Scowl was bizarrely accused of being an “industry plant.”)

On Are We All Angels, Scowl — made up of Kat Moss (vocals), Malachi Greene (guitar), Mikey Bifolco (guitar), Bailey Lupo (bass), and Cole Gilbert (drums) — were inspired by everyone from punk favorites Negative Approach, Bad Brains, and Hole to unexpected sources like Billie Eilish, Radiohead, and Julien Baker.

“The majority of us were really not proficient musicians when this band started,” Moss explained. “It was very Germs-esque in that way, like baby’s first hardcore band, which is awesome. But now, we still might not know what we’re doing, but we have a better idea of what we want to do.” Greene added, “Hardcore and punk have sculpted how we operate, what we want to do as a band, and how we participate. At our core, we are a punk and a hardcore band, regardless of how the song shifts and changes.”

You can listen to first single “Not Hell, Not Heaven” above, and check out the album cover and tracklist for Are We All Angels below.