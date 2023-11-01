“I had to rearrange the way I’ve been thinking,” Sen Morimoto sings on his album closer “Reality.” The line gets to the heart of his third studio album Diagnosis, a project that’s taking indie jazz fusion to the next level. The song is broadly about the personal hell one creates by being overly self-critical, but Diagnosis as a whole implores listeners to examine their own truths and perhaps leave with a new perspective.

While the album does hold themes of love, spirituality, and radicalization, you won’t find many overt anecdotes about Morimoto’s personal life. Instead, he aims to examine the systems in place that exploit artists’ trauma in order to profit off their music. “Every song on Diagnosis is, at its core, an attempt to flip the lens around,” he said in a statement. With lush production, the 13-track LP is a series of ruminations on the current state of the music industry. He sings of art as content, information overload (and how particularly dystopian it feels to watch commercials at the gas pump), and in his own words, “making sense of the chaos around us.”

To celebrate the release of Diagnosis, Morimoto sits down with Uproxx to talk Stevie Wonder, fear of the unknown, and the innovation the DIY music community breeds in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Anti, Capitalist, Diorama, Pop.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I hope my work can be looked back on as part of a moment in time when the American public was becoming more broadly aware of the evils of capitalism and the US government’s role in the senseless death across the globe and destruction of the environment.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I learned how songs are written by teaching myself Stevie Wonder songs on the piano so those chords, melodies, and lyrics are deeply ingrained in me.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

This is an impossible question to answer but one meal that comes to mind is one I had on tour in London at an Indian restaurant called Dishoom. The flavors were so deep and they kept the chai tea flowing. I think of that meal a lot.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Another difficult one. Maybe Solange at Pitchfork Fest in 2017. It felt like the density of the air changed when that set started. Everything was so perfectly arranged in music and movement.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Nina Simone’s live recording of “My Sweet Lord” and “Today Is A Killer” always makes me feel like I can see the full spectrum of emotions in front of me like a painter’s palette. The joy in the choruses with the full choir that break down to these unreal intimate solo piano and vocal moments that sound almost improvised. She was able to make these songs that were written by other people sound like she was just thinking aloud in that one moment, and we’re lucky enough to have a recording of it happening live.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Vin Diesel Iron Giant”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We once stayed with a friend of a friend’s dad, so we had never met, but they had a really advanced security system at their house with a wall covered in TVs that showed camera angles all over the outside of the house. So our bass player slept under the glow of these TVs which I thought was kind of creepy.