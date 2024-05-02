Here Are The Shaky Knees Festival Set Times For 2024

Atlanta’s Central Park will play host to the Shaky Knees festival this weekend, from May 3 to 5. If you’re planning on heading down, here’s what to know about who’s performing when and where.

Shaky Knees Festival Set Times For Friday, May 3, 2024

Highlights from the festival’s first day include Metric at Piedmont at 4:30 (all times p.m. and ET), Young The Giant at Piedmont at 6:30, Interpol at Peachtree at 7:30, Switchfoot at Criminal Records at 7:30, Arcade Fire at Piedmont at 8:30, Yves Tumor at Ponce De Leon at 8:30, and Noah Kahan at 9:30.

Shaky Knees Festival Set Times For Saturday, May 4, 2024

The second day will feature Blondshell at Piedmont at 1:15, Holly Humberstone at Peachtree at 3:30, Royal Blood at Peachtree at 5:15, The Offspring at Piedmont at 6:15, Sunny Day Real Estate at Ponce De Leon at 6:15, Girl In Red at Peachtree at 7:15, Queens Of The Stone Age at 8:15, Miike Snow at Ponce De Leon at 8:15, and Weezer at 9:30.