We nearly lived in a world where Ozzy Osbourne was in Pirates Of The Caribbean.

On a new episode of the The Magnificent Others With Billy Corgan podcast, Sharon teased the Smashing Pumpkins leader, “Do you want to know the biggest mistake I ever made with Ozzy?” Corgan was intrigued and Sharon said:

“He got offered to go and read for Pirates Of The Caribbean, and I’ve never said this to anyone: I said no. Now wouldn’t he have been perfect?”

Ozzy is a fan of Pirates star Johnny Depp, specifically of his abilities to both act and play music: In a 2024 interview, he said, “There was a time when rock stars wanted to be movie stars and movie stars wanted to be rock stars. Make your f*cking mind up what you want to do! Why do you want to be a rock star when you want to be in movies? There ain’t many that can do it all and pull it off. Johnny Depp is pretty good at doing both.”

Meanwhile, Sharon did eventually get in on the pirate game herself with her children’s book Mama Hook Knows Best: A Pirate Parent’s Favorite Fables. However, that’s about as close as an Osbourne has been to the Pirates movies.

Check out the full The Magnificent Others episode above.