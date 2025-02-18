Ozzy Osbourne is set to hit the stage soon. But, it is only in a limited capacity. After months of teasing, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath are reuniting for their final show, Back To The Beginning.

However, ahead of the July 5th concert, Osbourne wants fans to know that despite his restrictions he will give it his all. During a recent episode of Ozzy’s Boneyard on SiriusXM, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he will not play a full set with the band.

“I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath,” he said. “But I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.”

He continued: “I am trying to get back on my feet. When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things.”

Ozzy’s wife, manager, and media host Sharon Osbourne spoke about his joy to be reuniting with Black Sabbath in a chat with BBC. “He’s so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends,” she said. “Ozzy didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there’s no been no full stop. This is his full stop.”

Black Sabbath’s final show, Back To The Beginning, is set for July 5 in Birmingham, England. Find more information here.