Following the release of Sharon Van Etten‘s We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong album in May, she has since announced that a deluxe version is on the way. It will include a handful of new songs, including “Never Gonna Change” — which dropped today. (The full deluxe album is out November 11.)

Van Etten dropped a lyric video for it. “Never Gonna Change” is an emotionally-charged song that captures listeners with the drum line. It also features lines about struggling. “Same old thoughts awake / Shame the voice and try to trace the chains,” she sings.

“[It’s] about managing depression and anxiety in the midst of isolation,” Van Etten said in a statement, according to Stereogum. “Coping with recurring fears throughout adulthood, acknowledging that flaws, fears and triggers can’t be overcome, they are a constant part of one’s identity to learn to be at peace with.”

In addition, the deluxe version will include other songs, such as “When I Die,” as well as Van Etten’s previous single releases of “Porta” and “Used To It.”

“For most of my adult life I have struggled with bouts of depression and anxiety and coping mechanisms, and I sometimes let those dark moments get the best of me,” she shared about “Porta” in a press release. “During this time I felt very dissociated. Not connected to my body and I felt out of control.”

Watch the lyric video for “Never Gonna Change” above.

The deluxe version of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is out 11/11 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.