Sharon Van Etten Unveils A Sprawling New Single ‘Used To It’

Early last month, indie singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten shared the more upbeat, ambitious anthem “Porta,” which was about overcoming dark moments. Last year, she teamed up with Angel Olsen for the beloved “Like I Used To,” but “Porta” was her first solo material since 2020. Now she’s back with another track of her own, “Used To It,” a sparkling ballad with an ominous, cinematic video. Her voice is airy while stretching out words against a synthy, ethereal soundscape.

It was originally written for Baby God, an HBO documentary centering on a fertility specialist who impregnates women with his own sperm. “Ultimately, the film team changed their musical direction, but I found myself welcomely challenged to the idea of writing a song about the concept of family, connection through blood, nature vs nurture, while attempting to incorporate ideas of love and the complexities of science and technology,” Van Etten said. “I am grateful for this song to be able to have a new life, relating more to the times we have all been living through and redefining the meaning of this song by focusing on the positives of seeking connection and understanding what family means to the individual.”

Watch the video for “Used To It” above.