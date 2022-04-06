Sharon Van Etten‘s sixth album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is set for release next month. This morning, Van Etten revealed a 45-second trailer containing photos of her recording the album, spending time with family, and traveling.

While this trailer offers fans a taste of what to expect from Van Etten’s new chapter, they shouldn’t expect much else between now and the time of the album’s release: Van Etten also revealed that she will not release any of the album’s songs as singles. Her recently released singles, “Porta” and “Used To It,” don’t exist as part of the album’s universe.

“I wanted to approach this release differently, to engage my fans in an intentional way, in an effort to present the album as a whole body of work,” said Van Etten in a statement. “These ten songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing, and resilience can be told. I wanted to convey that in an image with me walking away from it all, not necessarily brave, not necessarily sad, not necessarily happy.”

Later this year, Van Etten will embark on The Wild Hearts Tour with Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, and Spencer, but before then, she will play select dates in North America and Europe, the latter of which will be for her Darkness Fades tour. Tickets are available for purchase here.

1. “Darkness Fades”

2. “Home to Me”

3. “I’ll Try”

4. “Anything”

5. “Born”

6. “Headspace”

7. “Come Back”

8. “Darkish”

9. “Mistakes”

10. “Far Away”

04/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theatre ~

04/22 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

04/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~

04/24 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Music Festival

05/31 — Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna ^#

06/02 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 — München, DE @ Muffathalle ^%

06/06 — Antwerp, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof ^%

06/07 — Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle ^%

06/09 — Oslo, NE @ Loaded &

06/10 — Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal, Djurgarden &

06/11 — Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen &

06/13 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol ^%

06/14 — Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal ^%

06/15 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale ^%

06/17 — London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy ^%

06/18 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute ^%

06/19 — Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy Leeds ^%

06/21 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland ^%

06/22 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^%

~ with Mia Joy

^ Darkness Fades Tour

# with The Weather Station

% with L’Rain

We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is out 5/6 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-save it here.