Irish post-punk group Silverbacks has been on the rise as of late (enough so to get a co-sign from Uproxx’s Steven Hyden in a recent Indiecast episode). Now, they’ve signed to Full Time Hobby and announced a new album: Archive Material is set for release on January 21, 2022. Ahead of then, they’ve shared a video for the album’s rhythmic and immediately catchy title track.

The band’s Daniel O’Kelly says of the song:

“The initial demo version started from a drum sample taken from the opening of Jean-Pierre Massiera’s ‘Bonne Annee.’ When we fleshed it out as a full band and Gary gave the track his usual kick up the arse, the song went full Les Baxter exotica mode. When writing the lyrics, I imagined a bunch of government officials in the deep underground of their building digging into archives. As the night continues, they get unusually aroused by the access they have to top secret information that the common folk never see.”

Listen to “Archive Material” above and find the Archive Material art and tracklist below, as well as Silverbacks’ upcoming tour dates.

1. “Archive Material”

2. “A Job Worth Something”

3. “Wear My Medals”

4. “They Were Never Our People”

5. “Rolodex City”

6. “Different Kind of Holiday”

7. “Carshade”

8. “Central Tones”

9. “Recycle Culture”

10. “Econymo”

11. “Nothing To Write Home About”

12. “I’m Wild”

10/21 — Limerick, IE @ Kasbah Social Club

10/22 — Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social

10/24 — UK, Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds

10/25 — UK, Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

10/27 — UK, Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

10/28 — UK, London, UK @ The Victoria

10/29 — UK, Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

10/30 — UK, Bristol, UK @ The Crofters Rights

11/17 — Spilt Milk Festival, Sligo

Archive Material is out 01/21/2022 via Full Time Hobby. Pre-order it here.