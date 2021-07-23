Japanese Breakfast’s new Simlish recording of “Be Sweet” is the song that was used to promote the new Cottage Living expansion pack for The Sims 4, but it wasn’t the only one that was re-recorded for the game. In fact, a bunch of esteemed indie artists contributed new versions of their songs to the game, which was released yesterday, July 22.

Aside from “Be Sweet,” Simlish songs that were added to the in-game radio station (and have found their way onto the internet) include (as The Sims Wiki notes) Vagabon’s “In A Bind (Batry Powr Remix),” Beabadoobee’s “Last Day On Earth,” Julien Baker’s “Faith Healer,” Lucy Dacus’ “Hot & Heavy,” and unfortunately not one song from the only remaining Boygenius member, Phoebe Bridgers.

In a recent interview, Japanese Breakfast noted of the recording process of her Simlish song, “It was very, very funny to hear the words altered in that way. It was difficult to get through takes without laughing, especially because ‘Be Sweet’ has a lot of harmonies in it. So you’d have to layer them in all these different ways. It was just really a very funny, enjoyable process.”

Check out all of the aforementioned The Sims 4: Cottage Living songs below.