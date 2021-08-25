It wasn’t until Alex Montenegro took her solo project Skirts on the road that she cracked the code of the music. On the debut Skirts album Great Big Wild Oak, Montenegro employed her touring band members to help pick apart her solo demos and give the project some space to grow and blossom. The resulting album is ten tracks of contemporary folk with a Southwestern twinge, with lyrics and arrangements that paint detailed sonic illustrations of Montenegro’s memories.

To celebrate the new album, Montenegro sat down to talk Joanna Newsom, being constantly inspired by new music, and radio flipping habits in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Dreamy, Open, Soft, Rockin’.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I hope that people have connected some of those songs to some of their memories and that they can look back in time, while holding the record in their hand and have it just be a part of that memory the same way I sometimes look back at my records. That would be cool.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

You can never beat the love you feel at home!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I worked in a record store for years and was constantly listening to new things and I feel that had a big influence on it’s own, constantly listening to new things and revisiting old things. Listening to “classic albums” that I never took the time to listen to before. There were many albums that made me feel “I want to write a song like that.” When I found out about Alex G I remember falling down a rabbit hole (as most do) and feeling incredibly inspired but I also have to give a shout to some all time favorites Rachel Levy, Joanna Newsom, Mr Justin Vernon, and Mr Sufjan Stevens.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

I’m not sure if I can remember the best meal, right now I’m craving a sandwich from a place in Dallas called Latin Deli so I guess that for now.

What album do you know every word to?

Lexie – Record Time!

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Coldplay in 2009 because It was one of my first and I instantly fell in love with the experience and still remember it so many years later. That or Joanna Newsom with Robin Pecknold at the Orpheum in 2016 because I brought her flowers and threw them from the crowd and she caught them and someone caught it on video.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?