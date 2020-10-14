Indie Mixtape 20: Slow Pulp Wish They Invested In Bitcoin

On their debut album Moveys, Chicago’s Slow Pulp shines through with the confidence of a veteran band. A lot happened to the members during the writing and production process of the album, and the strife is explored fully through the intensity of the band’s fuzzy pop-rock tracks. At just ten tracks, Moveys is one of the most exciting debuts of 2020, and a very promising taste of what’s to come from the quartet.

To celebrate the new album, the band sat down to talk Coldplay, Carole King’s net worth, and very small motel beds in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Emotional North-American slow pop.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

We hope that our music continues to resonate with people outside of the context it was made in.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Madison, WI, our hometown.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

We all have slightly different taste in music, so it’s hard to find one specific person that has inspired all of us, but we all are definitely inspired by Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

The Loring pasta bar in Minneapolis after the very last show of tour. It wasn’t the best meal ever but we had a really nice time together. Best bathroom in America.

What album do you know every word to?

Parachutes by Coldplay!

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Beach House at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee in 2019.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Well you don’t want to have too heavy of clothes on or it will get so hot. So something breezy and comfortable.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Gripping food with Force @grippingfood

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“City Of Blinding Lights“- U2

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Carole King Net Worth”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

NOW That’s What I Call Music #3, with classics including “All Star” by Smash Mouth, “What’s My Age Again” by Blink-182 and “Special” by Garbage.