Indie Mixtape 20: Slow Pulp Wish They Invested In Bitcoin

On their debut album Moveys, Chicago’s Slow Pulp shines through with the confidence of a veteran band. A lot happened to the members during the writing and production process of the album, and the strife is explored fully through the intensity of the band’s fuzzy pop-rock tracks. At just ten tracks, Moveys is one of the most exciting debuts of 2020, and a very promising taste of what’s to come from the quartet.
To celebrate the new album, the band sat down to talk Coldplay, Carole King’s net worth, and very small motel beds in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Emotional North-American slow pop.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
We hope that our music continues to resonate with people outside of the context it was made in.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?
Madison, WI, our hometown.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
We all have slightly different taste in music, so it’s hard to find one specific person that has inspired all of us, but we all are definitely inspired by Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
The Loring pasta bar in Minneapolis after the very last show of tour. It wasn’t the best meal ever but we had a really nice time together. Best bathroom in America.
What album do you know every word to?
Parachutes by Coldplay!
What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?
Beach House at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee in 2019.
What is the best outfit for performing and why?
Well you don’t want to have too heavy of clothes on or it will get so hot. So something breezy and comfortable.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?
Gripping food with Force @grippingfood
What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?
“City Of Blinding Lights“- U2
What’s the last thing you Googled?
“Carole King Net Worth”
What album makes for the perfect gift?
NOW That’s What I Call Music #3, with classics including “All Star” by Smash Mouth, “What’s My Age Again” by Blink-182 and “Special” by Garbage.
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
We stayed at this very strange motel in Detroit with these really small beds!! They were pretty hard to sleep in.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
Henry has a tattoo of an anchor on his right butt cheek that he got on his 18th birthday. He hid it from his mom for like 3 years, and she found out one day while they were waiting for the bus and she made him show it to her at the bus stop!
What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?
DaBaby.
What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
Someone gave Emily a shirt in Portland with an embroidered butterfly on it. Also, shout out to all of our friends and family who let us stay with them while we are on tour.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Invest in bitcoin.
What’s the last show you went to?
Andy Shauf.
What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?
13 Going On 30.
What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?
Well normally we’ll do a bit of spaghetti for dinner with sauce, so hopefully we could make a bit of that plus some ham for appetizers? Not sure tho!
Moveys is out now Winspear. Get it here.