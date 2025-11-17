Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield) and MJ Lenderman are clearly buds. Lenderman featured on Waxa’s 2024 song “Right Back To It,” and he also performed on the new album from Snocaps, the duo of Crutchfield and sister Allison Crutchfield.

The pair are continuing their friendship, and professional relationship, next year: Today (November 17), they announced a joint tour for 2026. On the 18-date run, the two will perform solo as well as together. The run kicks off in Atlanta in April and from there, will run through to early May.

For tickets, a pre-sale starts November 19, followed by the general on-sale at November 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available here.

Find the tour dates below.