Fans remember that back in the day, Allison and Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) were in the band P.S. Eliot together. They’ve since gone off to do other things, but they just reunited with a surprise new band, Snocaps, and a surprise new self-titled debut album, which is out now. It was teased at the time that tour dates would be announced, and now, they have.

It’s a quick run in early December, with two nights each at Chicago’s Thalia Hall, Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom, and New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on November 5 at 10 a.m. local time (access using the password “COAST”) and the general on-sale follows November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the band’s website.

There’s no indication whether MJ Lenderman and Brad Cook, who performed on the album, will perform on the tour.

Per a press release, after the tour, the Crutchfields will “put the project on ice for the foreseeable future.” As Katie put it, though, “Allison and I have been, in some way, shape or form, doing this together for over 20 years,” so future collaborations are certainly in the cards.

Check out the tour dates below.