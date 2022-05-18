Ahead of her upcoming album, Sometimes, Forever, Soccer Mommy has shared her introspective new single, “Bones.” On “Bones,” which is produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, Soccer Mommy explores her shortcomings and strives to be better for someone she loves.
“’Bones’ is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship,” said Soccer Mommy in a statement. “It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way.”
In addition to a new single, Soccer Mommy has shared new tour dates for her Touring, Forever tour, with support from Lightning Bug, Helena Deland, and Tops.
General on-sale for tickets begins Friday, May 20. Check out “Bones” above and the list of tour dates below.
06/10 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
06/12 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
06/24 — Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival
06/27 — Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheater %
06/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *
06/30 — Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival
08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
08/31 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
09/01 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
09/01-04 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
09/05 — Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
09/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
09/08 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
09/09 — Oslo, NO @ John Dee
09/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
09/12 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
09/13 — Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus
09/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
09/16 — Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
09/17 — Brussels, BE – Rotonde @ Botanique
09/18 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
09/20 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
09/21 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
09/22 — London, UK @ O2 Forum
09/23 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
09/24 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
10/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &
10/29 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &
10/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &
11/01 — Chicago, IL @ Metro &
11/04 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &
11/05 — North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &
11/06 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues &
11/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^
11/12 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
11/14 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^
11/16 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^
11/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^
11/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^
11/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #
12/02 — Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s #
12/03 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #
12/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #
12/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #
12/08 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #
12/10 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #
12/11 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #
12/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #
12/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #
12/16 —Austin, TX @ Emo’s East #
12/17 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #
% with The War On Drugs
* with Haim
& with Lightning Bug
^ with Helena Deland
# with Tops
Sometimes, Forever is out 6/24 via Loma Vista. Pre-save it here.