Ahead of her upcoming album, Sometimes, Forever, Soccer Mommy has shared her introspective new single, “Bones.” On “Bones,” which is produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, Soccer Mommy explores her shortcomings and strives to be better for someone she loves.

“’Bones’ is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship,” said Soccer Mommy in a statement. “It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way.”

In addition to a new single, Soccer Mommy has shared new tour dates for her Touring, Forever tour, with support from Lightning Bug, Helena Deland, and Tops.

General on-sale for tickets begins Friday, May 20. Check out “Bones” above and the list of tour dates below.

06/10 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06/12 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

06/24 — Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

06/27 — Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheater %

06/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

06/30 — Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

08/31 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

09/01 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09/01-04 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

09/05 — Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

09/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

09/08 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

09/09 — Oslo, NO @ John Dee

09/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

09/12 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

09/13 — Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

09/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

09/16 — Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

09/17 — Brussels, BE – Rotonde @ Botanique

09/18 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

09/20 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

09/21 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

09/22 — London, UK @ O2 Forum

09/23 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

09/24 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

10/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &

10/29 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

10/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

11/01 — Chicago, IL @ Metro &

11/04 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

11/05 — North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &

11/06 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

11/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

11/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02 — Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s #

12/03 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

12/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/16 —Austin, TX @ Emo’s East #

12/17 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

% with The War On Drugs

* with Haim

& with Lightning Bug

^ with Helena Deland

# with Tops

Sometimes, Forever is out 6/24 via Loma Vista. Pre-save it here.