Soccer Mommy just announced that her new album, Sometimes, Forever, the follow-up to 2020’s widely praised Color Theory, is coming out on June 24th. More surprisingly however, is that the album is produced by experimental electronic luminary Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never. Really, it’s as surprising for Soccer Mommy’s sonic palette as it is for Lopatin’s. The producer has been behind the boards for albums from FKA Twigs, The Weeknd, Moses Sumney, Anonhi, and Charli XCX, so a foray into working with an artist in bedroom-forged indie rock is a new wrinkle. Color us intrigued on all fronts.

Sometimes, Forever of course promises experimentation from Nashville’s Soccer Mommy fronted by singer Sophie Allison. “Shotgun” is the newly-released lead single and it shows a slow burn towards that sonic shift. It’s predicated on reverbed drums and a tipsy synth, along with Allison’s guitar and splendid vocals.

“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” says Allison in a statement. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

The song’s video shows an artist who is clearly trying to make sense of the constant stimuli that surrounds her as she sinks deeper into her career. This is an unpredictable turn for the Soccer Mommy arc, but undoubtedly an exciting one. In the meantime, Soccer Mommy is currently on a US tour and just announced UK and EU dates.

Watch the video for “Shotgun” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Sometimes, Forever below.

1. “Bones”

2. “With U”

3. “Unholy Affliction”

4. “Shotgun”

5. “Newdemo”

6. “Darkness Forever”

7. “Don’t Ask Me”

8. “Fire In The Driveway”

9. “Following Eyes”

10. “Feel It All The Time”

11. “Still”

Sometimes, Forever is out 6/24 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.

