Soccer Mommy Performs The Off-Kilter ‘Shotgun’ On ‘Fallon’

In March, indie sensation Soccer Mommy announced her next album Sometimes, Forever, the follow-up to 2020’s beloved Color Theory. She unveiled the lead single “Shotgun,” an off-kilter tune with an addictive bassline that’s about “the joys of losing yourself in love,” she said, continuing, “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

Last night, she brought “Shotgun” to Fallon with a mesmeric performance. The blue and purple lights add to the texture of the song, whose ethereal synths become more apparent in this live setting. She captures the intensity of the chorus as she sings: “So whenever you want me I’ll be around / I’m a bullet in a shotgun waiting to sound.

After releasing this track, she also shared “Unholy Affliction,” which also has an eerie ambiance and ventured further into sonic experimentation. She said that the song was “really fun in the studio because the end result was totally different from what we expected. [Producer] Dan [Lopatin] made this really cool sequence with the demo vocals that wound up becoming most of the song. It was nice to have 2 different versions of the song that kind of mashed together.”

Watch her perform “Shotgun” on Fallon below.

Sometimes, Forever is out 6/24 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.