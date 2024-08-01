Soccer Mommy has remained consistent with her album release pace, dropping a new one every two years since her 2018 debut Clean. Her most recent LP is 2022’s Sometimes, Forever, meaning she’s due. Right on cue, here she is: Today (August 1), Soccer Mommy announced the album Evergreen, which is set for release on October 25.
She also shared a video for the new single “M,” which shows off the album’s musical direction, which a press release describes as “a sonic return to Soccer Mommy’s roots, but recast on a cinematic scale with the help of acoustic guitars, lush strings and flutes. Nothing overindulgent, everything real.” It also notes the album “animates [Sophie] Allison’s experience with loss through soundscapes that can conjure a sad-eyed daydream or an ecstatic weekend escape.”
Watch the “M” video above. Below, find the Evergreen cover art and tracklist, along with Soccer Mommy’s upcoming tour dates.
Soccer Mommy’s Evergreen Album Cover Art
Soccer Mommy’s Evergreen Tracklist
01. “Lost”
02. “M”
03. “Driver”
04. “Some Sunny Day”
05. “Changes”
06. “Abigail”
07. “Thinking Of You”
08. “Dreaming Of Falling”
09. “Salt In Wound”
10. “Anchor”
11. “Evergreen”
Soccer Mommy’s 2024 Tour Dates
08/10 — Beech Mountain, NC @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort *
09/28 — New York, NY @ All Things Go Festival
09/29 — Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival
11/01 — Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
* with Sylvan Esso
Evergreen is out 10/25 via Loma Vista Recordings. Find more information here.