Soccer Mommy has remained consistent with her album release pace, dropping a new one every two years since her 2018 debut Clean. Her most recent LP is 2022’s Sometimes, Forever, meaning she’s due. Right on cue, here she is: Today (August 1), Soccer Mommy announced the album Evergreen, which is set for release on October 25.

She also shared a video for the new single “M,” which shows off the album’s musical direction, which a press release describes as “a sonic return to Soccer Mommy’s roots, but recast on a cinematic scale with the help of acoustic guitars, lush strings and flutes. Nothing overindulgent, everything real.” It also notes the album “animates [Sophie] Allison’s experience with loss through soundscapes that can conjure a sad-eyed daydream or an ecstatic weekend escape.”

Watch the “M” video above. Below, find the Evergreen cover art and tracklist, along with Soccer Mommy’s upcoming tour dates.