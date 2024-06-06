When Soccer Mommy announced her short run of The Lost Shows, she wrote on Instagram that she intended to “preview” some of the unreleased music she’d been working on. “[I] can’t say too much yet, but I really wanted to focus on the songwriting and keep the production more organic,” Soccer Mommy wrote.

“Lost” fits that bill.

According to Consequence, Soccer Mommy debuted “Lost” during one of her The Lost Shows performances. The Nashville-bred singer-songwriter also used “Lost” to soundtrack an Instagram Reel recapping her show at Stone Circle Theatre in New York City on May 31. The song was officially released on Thursday, June 6.

The acoustic song is soaked in wistful romance, with tinges of regret. Soccer Mommy sings about knowing someone’s name and remembering her face but laments not knowing “what’s in her dreams” or how she ever felt in return: “It’s lost to me / Lost in a way that don’t make sense / Lost in a way that never ends / If I had another chance / I’d ask her then.”

Soccer Mommy posted on Instagram that she’s “so happy” to finally share the song with her fans because “Lost” is “very close to my heart.”

Watch the “Lost” lyric video above.