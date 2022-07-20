Soccer Mommy Shares An Intimate Cover Of R.E.M.’s ‘Losing My Religion’

Soccer Mommy just put out one of the most enticing albums of the year with the dark, sprawling Sometimes, Forever, which is submerged in a haunting, OPN-produced atmosphere and littered with lines about Sylvia Plath and love. Today, she’s back with a cover of “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M. for Deezer’s InVersions 90s project.

“There are so many bands and artists from the ’90s that inspire me personally,” Sophie Allison said. “I think there was a lot of good songwriting but also the production had so much range and so much creativity. I wanted to do a version on my own that was a little more solemn and dark. I wanted to keep the chords and arrangement pretty much the same to the original but just add my own voice.”

The “Shotgun” singer recently revealed that she doesn’t use any social media. “I’m not on it,” she told Rolling Stone in an interview about her new album. “Any of it. I’ll log on Instagram every once in a while to check my messages and respond to friends. That’s it. It’s honestly great. I just replaced it with solitaire and word games.”

Listen to her cover of “Losing My Religion” below.