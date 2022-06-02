Ahead of her upcoming third album, Sometimes, Forever, singer and instrumentalist Soccer Mommy spoke with Rolling Stone about her journey as an artist. During her interview, she offered advice to other independent artists, broke down her creative process, and discussed her relationship with the internet and fame.

Introverted by nature, Soccer Mommy revealed that she doesn’t care to use social media.

“I’m not on it,” she said. “Any of it. I’ll log on Instagram every once in a while to check my messages and respond to friends. That’s it. It’s honestly great. I just replaced it with solitaire and word games.”

Though having built a considerable fanbase over the years, Soccer Mommy also admitted she has qualms with her fame. She never imagined she’d become famous and admits that having become more prominent as an artist has made her more reserved.

“I do not enjoy [fame],” she said.” But I also never thought that I would particularly enjoy it, either. I never was like, ‘When I’m famous … ’ I’m just not very comfortable with strangers. I’m a Gemini. I’ve become more reclusive, for sure, but I’m fine with it. I can still go out to a show in Nashville. I don’t think I’m some celebrity that can’t go out.”

Sometimes, Forever is out 6/24 via Loma Vista. Pre-save it here.