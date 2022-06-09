Indie

Soccer Mommy Releases The Supernatural Single ‘Newdemo’

by: Twitter

Soccer Mommy’s singles from her forthcoming album Sometimes, Forever have been spectral. “Shotgun” was brooding with a catchy melody; “Unholy Affliction” was similarly detached but even more experimental; “Bones” felt like a return to her vulnerable, sparse sound from Clean.

“Newdemo,” the newest single, is out today. Like “Bones,” it sticks to the basics for the most part, with Sophie Allison playing an acoustic guitar and singing softly and earnestly, her words resembling poetry: “Sometimes I dream there’s a gate to a garden / That only the earth could break through / But what is a dream but a light in the darkness / A lie that you wish would come true.”

There’s some distortion and synths that lift the song into a different dimension, imbuing it with an ethereal atmosphere. It’s not necessarily dark or eerie like “Shotgun” or “Unholy Affliction”; it’s just supernatural.

“I didn’t want to make something super depressing without any sense of magic,” Allison said in a statement. “We played around with the space to make the song feel vast, so ‘Newdemo’ had a huge transformation in the studio. It’s one of my favorites off of the record.”

Listen to “Newdemo” above.

Sometimes, Forever is out 6/24 via Loma Vista. Pre-save it here.

Listen To This
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas Finds Resolution On ‘Ugly Season’
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×