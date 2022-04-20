Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) is clearly looking to push herself on her new album Sometimes, Forever, evidenced by the fact she opted to enlist Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never as the LP’s producer. That shines through on her latest single, “Unholy Affliction,” which sees Allison incorporating experimental and alternative influences on the dark song.

Allison says of the track, “‘Unholy’ was really fun in the studio because the end result was totally different from what we expected. Dan made this really cool sequence with the demo vocals that wound up becoming most of the song. It was nice to have 2 different versions of the song that kind of mashed together.”

In a recent Pitchfork interview, Allison said she’s a “little bit territorial” about her music, noting, “I just want stuff to be uniquely mine.” Still, she was eager to work with Lopatin on the album and wanted him to “go crazy” with his production. Lopatin said of Allison, “Sophie finds magical ways to complicate her bubblegum melodies with a subtle weirdness: a twisted chord, a bent texture, some dark comedy. It’s addictive to listen to all that sweet and sour stuff she has going on, so I just tried to amplify that.”

Listen to “Unholy Affliction” above.

Sometimes, Forever is out 6/24 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.