Sombr’s name might not be familiar to you now, but his music very well could be. With a co-sign from Daniel Seavey and Nessa Barrett, a collaboration with Rachel Chinouriri, and a thriving online fan base, Sombr is an artist to watch.

Today (March 21), Sombr released his latest single, “Undressed.” On the vulnerable new track, co-produced with Tony Berg, Sombr explores his deepest romantic fears.

“I’m lookin’ at you, and you’re lookin’ at me / But the glimmer in your eyes is sayin’ you wanna leave / You say you don’t mean what you’re sayin’ to me / But the glimmer in your eyes is telling me other things / I don’t wanna get undressеd / For a new person all over again / I don’t wanna kiss somеone else’s neck / And have to pretend it’s yours instead,” sings Sombr.

For weeks, Sombr has teased different parts of the ballad across his official TikTok page. However, those snippets pale in comparison to fully realized record.

Following his past single, “Back To Friends,” Sombr is laying the foundation for what is sure to be a breakout summer. With Sombr slated to join Daniel Seavey on the road this month and Nessa Barrett in the summer, there are sure to be more musical goodies to come.

Listen to “Undressed” above.