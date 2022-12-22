You may know Portland’s Daniel Seavey from the cult boy band, Why Don’t We, responsible for hits “What Am I” and “I Don’t Belong in This Club,” featuring Macklemore. The uber-successful group he formed with Jack Avery, Jonah Marais, Zach Herron, and Corbyn Besson announced their indefinite hiatus in July, signaling a new chapter for Seavey. If you’re still not fully familiar with the burgeoning pop singer, get to know today’s UPROXX Sessions talent who first tiptoed into his solo career after the release of his unofficial track “Bleed on Me” over the summer.

Following that release Daniel dropped his debut single, “Can We Pretend That We’re Good?” with a powerfully vulnerable visual commenting on his religious upbringing, purity culture, and more. He joins UPROXX Sessions for a poignant performance of the track, begging his romantic partner for another chance.

Watch Daniel Seavey perform “Can We Pretend That We’re Good?” for UPROXX Sessions above.

