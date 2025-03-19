Rachel Chinouriri‘s career is off to a roaring start. The “All I Ever Asked” singer’s debut album, What A Devastating Turn Of Events, received critical acclaim, and she’s on the road with Sabrina Carpenter on the Short N’ Sweet Tour before going on a sold-out headlining tour of her own. Still, even with all her success, Chinouriri is playing the long game.

Chinouriri told Rolling Stone that she’s inspired by Carpenter not becoming festival-headliner huge until her sixth album. Same with Charli XCX and Brat.

“I’m like, ‘OK, well, it doesn’t matter what happens on album two,'” she said. “It might be album No. 7 that gets me to where I need to be. It might be year 15. But the thing that all those girls had in common was hard work.”

Chinouriri also discussed being a Black women in the typically white male-dominated music industry. “You’re already in a majority male, majority white male, space,” she said. “Then you’re a woman, then you’re Black, then you’re trying to work, then you’re exhausted. And then because I’m not overly friendly, because I’m exhausted, I’m trying to extra be like, ‘Oh my god, hi!’ — because I don’t want to be seen as the rude Black girl. It’s tiring.”

You can find her tour dates here.