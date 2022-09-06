Sorry Release The Evocative New Single ‘Key To The City’

North London indie rock band Sorry are gearing up for the release of their new album, Anywhere But Here, next month. Signed to Domino, the group is led by singer-songwriter Asha Lorenz and we’ve been hyped on early singles like “Let The Lights On.” Now Sorry have shared “Key To The City” along with a funky, visually awesome video directed by Flasha.

In contrast to the upbeat previous track, “Key To The City” is a sputtering song that ponders desire versus reality. “It’s about trying your hardest to retain control when you know you’re exposed emotionally, sexually, spiritually, everything.” Lorenz says in a statement. “In the nude of the headlights, in the nude of someone’s love.”

Watch the video for “Key To The City” above and check out Lorenz’s full statement on the meaning of the track below.

“‘Key to the City’ is a song that stemmed from a very specific situation in my life but that I hope has a more universal resonance. It’s meant as a kind of tender ‘fuck you’ at the dying moment of a relationship you don’t necessarily want to end – when it’s hard to reconcile feelings of anger, jealousy, resentment etc. with the undeniable love you still have for that person. That crossover of pride and vulnerability led me to an image of a deer in the headlights. It’s about trying your hardest to retain control when you know you’re exposed emotionally, sexually, spiritually, everything. In the nude of the headlights, in the nude of someone’s love. The song came together after the original recording session and stemmed from Louis experimenting with new tunings to give us a bit of a push. This one has a Nick Drake feel. We wanted it to sound cinematic and lonely.

Anywhere But Here is out 10/7 via Domino. Pre-save it here.