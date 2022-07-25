Sorry Announce Their First Ever Headlining Tour Of North America

On October 7th, North London quintet Sorry will be dropping Anywhere But Here, the follow-up to 2020’s breakthrough 925. Co-produced by the band along with Portishead’s Adrian Utley, Sorry promises Anywhere But Here will be a more rough and tumble look at the corners of their London. Now the band have announced their first ever North American headlining tour in support of the new album.
Shortly after the conclusion of Sorry’s European 2022 headlining tour dates, their North America tour begins on November 8th at Philadelphia’s Johnny Brendas. They’ll cruise the East Coast before hitting the midwest and then a full west coast wing, which culminates with a December 1st date at San Francisco’s Rickshaw Stop and a tour closing appearance at Zebulon in Los Angeles on December 2nd.
Check out all of Sorry’s 2022 tour dates below and tickets for all tour stops are available here.
10/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ekko
10/15 — Paris, France @ Pop Up
10/25 — Brighton, England @ Chalk
10/26 — Nottingham, England @ Metronome
10/27 — Leeds, England @ Brudenell Social Club
10/28 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Stereo
10/29 — Dublin, Ireland @ Academy 2
10/31 — Bristol, England @ Fleece
11/01 — Manchester, England @ White Hotel
11/02 — London, England @ Electric Brixton
11/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One
11/11 — Washington, D.C. @ DC9
11/12 — Durham, NC @ Local 506
11/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
11/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
11/19 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
11/20 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison
11/22 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
11/27 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Wise Hall
11/28 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/29 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
12/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
12/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Anywhere But Here is out 10/7 via Domino. Pre-save it here.