Sorry Announce Their First Ever Headlining Tour Of North America

On October 7th, North London quintet Sorry will be dropping Anywhere But Here, the follow-up to 2020’s breakthrough 925. Co-produced by the band along with Portishead’s Adrian Utley, Sorry promises Anywhere But Here will be a more rough and tumble look at the corners of their London. Now the band have announced their first ever North American headlining tour in support of the new album.

Shortly after the conclusion of Sorry’s European 2022 headlining tour dates, their North America tour begins on November 8th at Philadelphia’s Johnny Brendas. They’ll cruise the East Coast before hitting the midwest and then a full west coast wing, which culminates with a December 1st date at San Francisco’s Rickshaw Stop and a tour closing appearance at Zebulon in Los Angeles on December 2nd.

Check out all of Sorry’s 2022 tour dates below and tickets for all tour stops are available here.

10/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ekko

10/15 — Paris, France @ Pop Up

10/25 — Brighton, England @ Chalk

10/26 — Nottingham, England @ Metronome

10/27 — Leeds, England @ Brudenell Social Club

10/28 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Stereo

10/29 — Dublin, Ireland @ Academy 2

10/31 — Bristol, England @ Fleece

11/01 — Manchester, England @ White Hotel

11/02 — London, England @ Electric Brixton

11/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

11/11 — Washington, D.C. @ DC9

11/12 — Durham, NC @ Local 506

11/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

11/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

11/19 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/20 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison

11/22 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

11/27 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Wise Hall

11/28 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/29 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

12/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

12/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Anywhere But Here is out 10/7 via Domino. Pre-save it here.