North London band Sorry has announced their highly anticipated sophomore album. Arriving this fall, the album, titled Anywhere But Herepicks up where their debut album, 925 left off.

Anywhere But Here was produced by the band’s Louis O’Bryen and Asha Lorenz, and Ali Chant, along with Adrian Utley of Portishead. The album will pay homage to the songwriters of the ’70s, like Carly Simon and Randy Newman, with Lorenz’s vocals emulating those of ’90s vocalists fronting bands like Slint and Tortoise.

Like their first album, Anywhere But Here, sees the city of London as a muse. “If our first version of London in 925 was innocent and fresh-faced, then this is rougher around the edges. It’s a much more haggard place,” said O’Bryen in a statement.

Ahead of Anywhere But Here, Sorry has revealed a new song, called “Let The Lights On,” a hypnotic, drum-driven track detailing gritting infatuation.

“It’s a fun love song for the club,” said Sorry in a statement. “A bittersweet track for us. It kinda touches on how you want to be honest and say things directly, but in the end that can also ruin them. If you’ve got a light don’t let it go out… sometimes you have to leave things behind but it’s hard to do.”

Check out “Let The Lights On” above and the Anywhere But Here album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Let The Lights On”

2. “Tell Me”

3. “Key To The City”

4. “Willow Tree”

5. “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved”

6. “I Miss The Fool”

7. “Step”

8. “Closer”

9. “Baltimore”

10. “Hem of the Fray”

11. “Quit While You’re Ahead”

12. “Screaming In The Rain”

13. “Again”

Anywhere But Here is out 10/7 via Domino. Pre-save it here.