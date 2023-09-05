Last year, Soul Glo shared their explosive new album Diaspora Problems, whose relentless, eclectic brand of hardcore resembles that of New York’s beloved Show Me The Body. The Philly-based crew is back today with a fiery new track called “If I Speak (Shut The F*ck Up)” alongside a very NSFW music video full of dildos.

“’If I Speak’ is a song about channeling one’s voice and perspective through art or another creative expression,” bandleader Pierce Jordan said in a statement. “You can hear when people spend more time online than on their music. You can tell when people are more focused on a visual statement than a sound.”

Pierce’s shouts are vicious against the tumultuous instrumentation: “If I speak, I’m coming through elbows first; I’m finna spin your beak / If I speak, it’s me on everyone in this b*tch there will be no peace.” It was this brutality that gave Diaspora Problems its perfect punch, from the rapid-fire “Gold Chain Punk (Whogonbeatmyass?)” to the chaotic “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((By The Future)).” All 12 tracks kept up the energetic momentum, while also managing to incorporate unpredictable twists and turns.

Watch the video for “If I Speak (Shut The F*ck Up)” above.