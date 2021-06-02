After a year of touring in support of their debut self-titled EP was wiped clean due to the pandemic, Bay Area trio Sour Widows retreated to the studio to work on new music. The new EP Crossing Over is the result of those focused sessions, four tracks that revel in sparsity and find the band more locked in than ever before.

To celebrate the new EP, the trio sat down to talk Big Thief, Massachussets, and Elf In the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Friendship, spiderweb, loud, soft.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

The soundtrack to all the good parts of life on Earth.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Hadley, Massachusetts.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Big Thief – each member of the band brings something fresh, unique, and personal to the world of rock music, and watching their processes and evolution as a contemporary group has taught us so much.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Mitsuwa Marketplace in Arlington Heights IL (with our friend JP, most special dessert ever).

What album do you know every word to?

Enema Of The State by blink-182.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

The best concert the whole band has attended is a tie between Sen Morimoto at Mayfest in Beloit, WI in 2019 and Duster at the Great American Music Hall in SF the same year.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Whatever makes you feel the most yourself that night – sometimes it’s your Woodstock ‘99 original t-shirt with jeans and sometimes it’s your vintage Harley Davidson long sleeve with the spiderweb elbows over a slip dress, wear the thing that is going to be the best conduit for your shred energy.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Patti Harrison.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Under The Bridge“.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

How and when do I get paid – DistroKid Help Center.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Dave Brubeck – Love Songs.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Attic crawl space in Columbus, Ohio.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

2 members of the band have a tattoo that says “YELLOW BELLY” which is a lyric from an old song and the name of one of our guitars, we got it in Portland, OR on the first tour we ever planned 3 weeks after starting the band.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Queen, Coldplay, Megan Thee Stallion.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Listened to our music :)

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

You are gay.

What’s the last show you went to?

A show we played in Portland, OR with some friends two days before lockdown.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Elf.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Hungry Man TV dinner.

Crossing Over is out now. Listen here.