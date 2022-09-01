Special Interest has conveyed love in a multitude of ways in their music. The band puts the negative sides of heartbreak and how one can act after experiencing it on full display alongside Mykki Blanco in their new video for “Midnight Legend.”

The “Midnight Legend” video conveys the different stages of grief, showing underground party attendees being arrested for drug possession, drunkenly badgering bartenders who are not pleased with how sloppy they are, and questioning why they are putting time into a partner who doesn’t deserve it. Come morning, once heartbroken people gather themselves and appear happy as the tone shifts from darkness to light, conveying hope for their future.

Special Interest frontperson Alli Logout describes the video as “a love song to all the girls leaving the club at 6 AM, a love song to everybody who doesn’t have love around them. The ways we numb ourselves or participate in high-risk behavior because we all feel so isolated and alone is also very much enabled by clubs, institutions, and party ‘friends.’ This song is about listening to people who never actually get heard.” In essence, a story that is relatable for all.

“Midnight Legend” is the tone-setting lead single for Special Interest’s forthcoming album Endure set to release on November 4. Endure will arrive over a year after their 2021 release Trust No Wave, which features eight different 2016 demos from the band.

Check out the video for “Midnight Legend” above.

Endure is out 11/4 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order it here.