Teyana Taylor collaborator Mykki Blanco says she wasn’t paid for her contribution to the singer’s 2018 album, KTSE, in a statement on social media to which Taylor has replied: “Keep my pregnant ass out of it.”

Blanco appears on the KSTE standout “WTP,” adding lively ad-libs that highlighted the inspirations the song takes from drag/ballroom culture. On Thursday, Blanco posted to Instagram a screenshot of the song’s video from YouTube claiming that Universal Music Group still hasn’t paid her for her writing and production credits on “WTP” and Kanye West’s rap verse on “Hurry,” which she asserts she also wrote.

“Can you believe it’s been two years and Universal Music has still not paid me my feature fee for this song?” the caption reads. “Can you believe it took 1 year with the help of my lawyer to get credited on the song, because it did. I wrote on and co- produced this track as well as writing the verse that Kanye literally raps on ‘Hurry.’ Is that a big accomplishment to write for other artists NO, this isn’t about clout.” She ask fans to stop streaming “WTP” until she can be properly credited for the work.

Blanco also repeated the sentiment on Twitter, writing, “PLEASE DO NOT STREAM @TEYANATAYLOR ‘WTP,’ THE SONG IS A LIE. After 2 years and during a pandemic her team still act’s like paying me a simple feature fee is a joke. This song and these people do not support Black, Trans & Queer people. It’s a lie I’m done participating in.” This brought Blanco’s complaint to Taylor’s attention — apparently, for the first time, according to the singer herself.

Responding with a Notes screenshot, Taylor asserted the blame falls on West, who put Blanco on the song in the first place. Her statement advises that KTSE was “more of a Kanye album than it was a Teyana Taylor album” and provides context on Blanco’s inclusion, although it also unfortunately misgenders the trans performer, who prefers “they/them” and “she/her” pronouns.

the way you just proved HER point because you keep misgendering HER! if your team is all apart of the lgbtq+ community then you should know or have been educated on that — 𝓙𝓪𝔂𝓵𝓪 (@itsjaylabb) July 17, 2020

The situation quickly devolved into a back-and-forth between Taylor, Blanco, and their respective supporters/detractors as the two stars battled over some of the perceived disrespectful language in each’s statements and Taylor’s insistence that Blanco’s dispute should be with GOOD Music, Kanye West, and Universal, not her, despite her top billing on the album, as she has since worked to resolve the issue behind-the-scenes.

Sorry to burst ya bubble but FREE is actually KANYE’S management/team. FREE is on the good music side of things. U keep tryna blame my mom/manager for something she had nothing to do with but when she was made aware, she instantly worked to get the situation rectified for YOU. https://t.co/XvDG8woUdg — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) July 17, 2020

Okay this is clearly about a pandemic coin. you got my whole #. People who know, knows I’m a giver! Idk you well but I don’t have to know a person that well to give. I HAVE NOT received one text or even a dm about what you’ve been put thru. So as I said, u handling this is wack. https://t.co/OCN6ft1pWX — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) July 17, 2020

I 👀 u didn’t defend ya self on the part about: “YOU HAVE MY WHOLE # & haven’t sent me ONE TEXT OR DM ABOUT what u have been going thru the last 2 years”. Proves my point. Even tho I don’t like how u handled me, I will make sure the LABEL get you paid. NOW that i know. Good day. https://t.co/uWU5SAyoe0 — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) July 17, 2020

WHEW CHILLLEEEEE the delusion 🥴 We are not going to get into that because it’s simply a lie. I knew nothing of ya status prior to today. Baby please take a nap. I see what’s going on here. Leave me alone, I’m done with this. https://t.co/R3ThwtEdqG — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) July 17, 2020

It’s clear that emotions have run high as a result of the missing money and the power dynamics involved in members of marginalized communities dealing with the muddled politics of the entertainment industry. Hopefully, the situation gets resolved and the two are both able to put the drama behind them.