Spoon is getting ready to drop a new album, Lucifer On The Sofa, which they teased a few days ago with “Wild.” The album comes out in about a month, and shortly after that, the band will embark on some North American tour dates, which they announced today.

They have a show at the Observatory in Santa Ana a few days before the album release, and then the tour really kicks off with some East Coast dates in early April before heading west between then and early June.

Check out Spoon’s upcoming tour dates below.

02/08 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

04/06 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

04/08 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

04/09 — Richmond, VA @ The National #

04/11 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

04/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

04/16 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom #

04/18 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit #

04/19 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre #

04/22 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #

04/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #

04/25 — Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note #

04/28 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater #

04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/24 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

05/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

05/27 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock

05/28 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades *

05/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

05/31 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up *

06/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium *

06/03 — Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre *

06/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

# with Margaret Glaspy

* with Geese

Lucifer On The Sofa is out 2/11 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.