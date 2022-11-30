Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2022

1. R.I.P. Mimi Parker of Low

The singer, co-songwriter and drummer for this long-running Minnesota indie-rock institution passed away on November 5 of ovarian cancer. When I heard the news, my thoughts went immediately to her husband and creative partner Alan Sparhawk, with whom she had formed an inspiring union in life as well as art. That partnership appeared to only grow stronger over the years, and it formed the core of Low’s final and possibly finest record, 2021’s HEY WHAT.

At the time, it sounded to me like one of the most profound and moving albums about marriage ever. I wrote this in my review: “The whole album feels like a celebration of how having a longtime partner can make living in a confusing, terrifying world a little less confusing and terrifying. Perhaps that’s why HEY WHAT, in spite of a musical palate that ensures the word “apocalyptic” will appear in every album review, ultimately feels redemptive, and even romantic. Low’s ability to re-think their approach and achieve a genuine artistic breakthrough that caps an already great discography is certainly inspiring; how many bands this good made their greatest LP 27 years after their debut? But — I know this is a mawkish phrase but screw it — it’s the power of love shared between Sparhawk and Parker that resonates most profoundly. Together, they sound strong and indefatigable on HEY WHAT, even as demons descend.”

All of that seems doubly true now. Rest in peace, Mimi. Lots of love to you, Alan.

2. Bob Dylan’s The Philosophy Of Modern Song

I wish there was a website called Cold Takes where all the reviews were of culture that was at least six months old. A book like this requires a site like that. It needs — demands — to rattle around inside your skull for a while. But culture commentators don’t have that luxury. So instead, this strange, hilarious, insightful, arcane, outrageous, maddening, and (yes) philosophical book was swiftly denounced in some circles as a misogynistic and MAGA-parroting embarrassment. The latter charge is particularly baffling to me. I can understand not liking the book — it’s pretty uneven! — but all of the snide references I’ve seen likening Bob to some grumpy old man shaking his fist at a TV screen endlessly playing Fox News are … kinda dumb? Throughout the book, Dylan crawls inside various songs and takes on their singular voices. In some of those songs — Bob unsurprisingly is drawn mainly to ancient blues, country, rock, and folk tunes — women loom as mysterious, seductive, and even sinister characters. He is not interested in judging these songs. He is not here to apply a modern lens to the material in order to show up how enlightened he is by comparison. He approaches them as a writer as he would as a singer. He wants to inhabit them, understand them, live them. And then he communicates that experience to an audience. He’s interpreting how they feel, not explaining how they run afoul of contemporary sensibilities. Getting to the core feeling is his job here. That’s always been his job. Should Bob’s prose be taken as literal socio-political confessionals about his own state of mind? Are we really having this conversation about Bob freaking Dylan? Seriously? Treating Bob freaking Dylan like he’s a conventional music critic or academic, again, is … kinda dumb? He’s an artist, not a textbook writer. This messy tome is precisely the book he was supposed to write. Let’s marinate in it!