One of the best-received albums of 2024 was Passage Du Desir, by an artist named Johnny Blue Skies (it made the top 50 on the 2024 Uproxx Music Critics Poll, for example). That may have left some casuals scratching their heads, but those who keep up with music news know that Johnny Blue Skies is actually Sturgill Simpson, working under a new name this time around.

Now, he’s having a bit of fun with the confusion he caused: Today (February 13), he announced a new tour called Who The F**k Is Johnny Blue Skies?. The new shows run from April to May.

For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting February 19 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale kicks off on February 21 at noon local time. More information can be found on Simpson’s website.

Find Simpson’s upcoming tour dates below.