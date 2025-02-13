One of the best-received albums of 2024 was Passage Du Desir, by an artist named Johnny Blue Skies (it made the top 50 on the 2024 Uproxx Music Critics Poll, for example). That may have left some casuals scratching their heads, but those who keep up with music news know that Johnny Blue Skies is actually Sturgill Simpson, working under a new name this time around.
Now, he’s having a bit of fun with the confusion he caused: Today (February 13), he announced a new tour called Who The F**k Is Johnny Blue Skies?. The new shows run from April to May.
For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting February 19 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale kicks off on February 21 at noon local time. More information can be found on Simpson’s website.
Find Simpson’s upcoming tour dates below.
Sturgill Simpson’s 2025 Tour Dates: Who The F**k Is Johnny Blue Skies?
04/05 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino – Grand Theater
04/06 — Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn
04/08 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf at Orange Beach
04/10 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC
04/11 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
04/14 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/15 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/17 — Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
04/19 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
04/24 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
04/26 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach
04/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
04/29 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
05/02 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/03 — Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
05/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/09 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
05/10 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
05/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
05/17 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
05/20 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05/21 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05/23 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
05/24 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/19 — Redmond, OR @ FairWell Festival
09/13 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond