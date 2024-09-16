Here Is Sturgill Simpson’s 2024 ‘Why Not? Tour’ Setlist

Sturgill Simpson dropped Passage du Desir, his first album as Johnny Blue Skies, this July. Now he’s taking the project on the road, as the Why Not? Tour just kicked off this past weekend.

Simpson had two shows this weekend: One at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14, and one at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara on the 15th. The performances were relatively similar when it comes to song selections, although they were pretty different when it comes to song order. Notably, both sets featured a lot of covers.

Find the setlist from the Santa Barbara show (via setlist.fm) below, along with Simpson’s tour dates.