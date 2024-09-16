Here Is Sturgill Simpson’s 2024 ‘Why Not? Tour’ Setlist

Sturgill Simpson dropped Passage du Desir, his first album as Johnny Blue Skies, this July. Now he’s taking the project on the road, as the Why Not? Tour just kicked off this past weekend.
Simpson had two shows this weekend: One at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14, and one at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara on the 15th. The performances were relatively similar when it comes to song selections, although they were pretty different when it comes to song order. Notably, both sets featured a lot of covers.
Find the setlist from the Santa Barbara show (via setlist.fm) below, along with Simpson’s tour dates.
Sturgill Simpson’s Why Not? Tour Setlist
1. “The Promise” (When In Rome cover)
2. “A Whiter Shade Of Pale” (Procol Harum cover)
3. “I Don’t Mind”
4. “All Said And Done”
5. “Long White Line” (Moore & Napier cover)
6. “Railroad Of Sin”
7. “Brace For Impact” (Live A Little)
8. “A Good Look”
9. “Stir It Up” (Bob Marley cover) (snippet)
10. “Just Let Go”
11. “LA Woman” (The Doors cover)
12. “All Around You”
13. “Life Of Sin”
14. “Remember To Breathe”
15. “Turtles All The Way Down”
16. “It Ain’t All Flowers”
17. “Best Clockmaker On Mars”
18. “Crying” (Roy Orbison cover)
19. “Right Kind Of Dream”
20. “I’d Have To Be Crazy” (Steven Fromholz cover)
21. “Living The Dream”
22. “One For The Road”
23. “Purple Rain” (Prince cover)
24. “If The Sun Never Rises Again”
25. “Spanish Moon” (Little Feat cover)
26. “Fastest Horse In Town”
27. “Scooter Blues”
28. “Voices”
29. “Midnight Rider” (The Allman Brothers Band cover)
30. “Red Red Wine” (Neil Diamond cover)
31. “Sing Along”
32. “You Don’t Miss Your Water” (William Bell cover)
33. “Mint Tea”
34. “Jupiter’s Faerie”
35. “Call To Arms”
Sturgill Simpson’s 2024 Tour Dates: Why Not? Tour
09/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/15 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
09/17 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
09/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/20 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *
09/22 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
09/24 — Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater
09/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
09/27 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/28 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/01 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
10/02 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
10/04 — Brandon, MS @ The Brandon Amphitheater
10/04-06 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/08 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion
10/09 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/11-13 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/15 — St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
10/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/19 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
10/21 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
10/22 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
10/24 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
10/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
11/15 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
11/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/20 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/21 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/23 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
* with Lord Huron