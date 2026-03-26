Sublime ended with the untimely passing of lead singer Bradley Nowell in 1996. Surviving members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh carried on together, though, most notably with Long Beach Dub Allstars and Sublime With Rome. More recently, however, Sublime proper has been active again, with Nowell’s son Jakob carrying the torch and taking over as lead singer for live performances. Now, Sublime is really back, as they just announced Until The Sun Explodes, their first new album since ’96. They’ve also shared a video for the title track, the chill lead single.

In a statement, Gaugh says of the song, “This song is the title track of our new album and it expresses the gratitude we all feel as well as our intent for the future of our band and the music we love! Until the Sun Explodes is our reality. Thank you for enjoying life with us!”

Speaking of the album more broadly, Jakob Nowell describes the new project as something other than an official Sublime release:

“The last Sublime record that will ever be made is Self-Titled. There’s no replacing history, period. Until The Sun Explodes the album is an epilogue, and ‘Until The Sun Explodes’ the single is the epilogue to the epilogue. It is a tribute to the expansive works of Sublime, it is an acknowledgment for all that my father has done for me my entire life, and most importantly it is a thank you. I love you dad, and I owe you my life.”

Wilson also says, “I am really excited about the album that’s coming out. I think it will set the tone for the summer of 2026!”

Watch the “Until The Sun Explodes” video above. Below, find the album’s cover art and tracklist.