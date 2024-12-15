Post Malone is now a chart-topping, award nominated country musician. But the “Guy For That” musician took a step away from his F-1 Trillion sonics to venture into yet another genre.

Post Malone made a surprise appearance at Closer To The Sun 2024 on December 12. During Sublime’s set, the group brought out Post Malone for a duet of their beloved rock-reggae track 1996, “What I Got.” In the clip captured by someone on the stage (viewable here), the band’s frontman Jakob Nowell and Post Malone harmonized with ease.

Although the Riviera Maya, Mexico crowd didn’t enthusiastically embrace Post Malone users online surely did.

“WHY WAS NO ONE DANCING OH MY GOD I WOULD’VE BEEN GOING MAD,” wrote one user.

“Whaaaaaaaaaaa?! Damn that’s amazing! Sublime AND Post,” penned another.

“Ty both for giving us an unforgettable collab,” chimed another.

On Sublime’s Instagram page, they band showed love to Post Malone captioning the clip: “Take a tip from Posty.”

Post returned the love that commenting a glass of beer emoji under the upload.

Post Malone’s time as a rapper was successful, and his country venture is proving to be the same. Could Post Malone’s onstage collaboration be a subtle hint at him venturing into reggae or rock music?