Last night (January 16), R&B singer and songwriter Sudan Archives stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Homesick (Gorgeous And Arrogant)” from her latest album, Natural Brown Prom Queen.

During her performance, Sudan was surrounded by an orchestra featuring a trumpeter, a guitarist, and a percussionist. The instrumentalists stood on raised platforms, as Sudan stood front and center, delivering silky vocals while playing the violin.

“You think I’m pretty / I think you’re gorgeous / I think you’re arrogant / You think I’m flawless / I think you’re mad at me / You think I am, too / Don’t worry, baby / I wanna be like you,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

In an interview with Teeth last year, Sudan revealed that her album, Natural Brown Prom Queen came to her while she was feeling homesick during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, she has several routines in practice that help her feel close to her home in Los Angeles, as well as her hometown of Cincinnati.

“I am always Facetiming my family,” she said. “I Facetime my cousin Taylor every day, because she is a makeup artist. I Facetime her and am like, ‘Alright, what’s the look for today?’ And she’ll help me figure out how to do these crazy looks that I try to do. I always try to bring some incense, something that smells similar to something that I would burn in my house. I really love smells.”

Check out the performance of “Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant)” above.