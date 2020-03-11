It’s been a minute since a proper Sufjan Stevens album — Carrie & Lowell came out in 2015 — but he has remained busy in the years since then. He released Carrie & Lowell Live in 2017, and later that year, he linked up with The National’s Bryce Dessner and others for an album called Planetarium. Last year, he released the soundtrack to the 2017 ballet he scored, The Decalogue.

There isn’t yet a traditional solo Sufjan Stevens album on the horizon, but he does have something new coming up. Last month, he announced he was teaming up with his stepfather Lowell Brams (yes, the guy from Carrie & Lowell) for a new age album, Aporia. Now the familial duo is back with another preview of the record, as they have shared “Climb That Mountain.” The song title, evocative of a climactic journey, is appropriate here, as the track comes from humble synthy beginnings to reach an epic peak.

Stevens previously said of making the album, “You know how it is with jamming: ninety percent of it is absolutely horrible, but if you’re just lucky enough, ten percent is magic. I just kept pulling out these little magical moments.”

Listen to “Climb That Mountain” above.

Aporia is out 03/27 via Asthmatic Kitty Records. Pre-order it here.